Post (POST) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.15 EPS

Post (NYSE:POST) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.15, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. Post had a return on equity of 10.53% and a net margin of 4.78%. Post’s quarterly revenue was down 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS.

NYSE POST traded down $6.59 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $103.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,288,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 603,074. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.28, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.23. Post has a 1-year low of $73.58 and a 1-year high of $113.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on POST shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Post from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $114.00 price target on Post and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 25th. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on Post to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 4th. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Post in a report on Friday. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies cut Post from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $109.00 in a report on Thursday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Post currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.25.

In other Post news, Director Robert E. Grote sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.89, for a total transaction of $74,917.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $694,235.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director William P. Stiritz acquired 35,755 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $97.75 per share, with a total value of $3,495,051.25. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,692,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $263,153,557. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders purchased a total of 170,094 shares of company stock valued at $16,488,054 in the last ninety days. 8.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Post

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Refrigerated Food, and Active Nutrition segments. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereal and hot cereal products.

