Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR Purchases 615 Shares of United Technologies Co. (UTX)

Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR grew its position in shares of United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,675 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 615 shares during the period. United Technologies accounts for 1.6% of Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR’s holdings in United Technologies were worth $3,824,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Guidant Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of United Technologies by 64.9% during the 4th quarter. Guidant Wealth Advisors now owns 254 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of United Technologies by 73.0% during the 4th quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. now owns 365 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of United Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Claybrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. 80.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on UTX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised United Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $129.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 30th. Barclays dropped their price target on United Technologies from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 11th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded United Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $153.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 1st. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of United Technologies in a research note on Thursday, January 24th. Finally, OTR Global lowered United Technologies to a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, January 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. United Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.67.

NYSE:UTX opened at $141.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.13. United Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $100.48 and a 52-week high of $144.40. The firm has a market cap of $122.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.23.

United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.20. United Technologies had a return on equity of 17.02% and a net margin of 7.64%. The company had revenue of $18.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that United Technologies Co. will post 7.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a $0.735 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $2.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. United Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.63%.

In other United Technologies news, VP Robert J. Bailey sold 862 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.71, for a total value of $104,914.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Charles D. Gill sold 12,842 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.67, for a total value of $1,588,170.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 88,150 shares of company stock worth $11,007,110 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

United Technologies Company Profile

United Technologies Corporation provides technology products and services to building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. Its Otis segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walkways; and offers modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators, as well as maintenance and repair services.

