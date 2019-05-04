Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (PDM) Position Lessened by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) by 39.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 42,242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 28,094 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust were worth $720,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PDM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 40.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,916,158 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,203,000 after buying an additional 834,192 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 596.6% during the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 860,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,669,000 after buying an additional 737,295 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 905.8% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 773,060 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,170,000 after buying an additional 696,196 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,652,709 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $232,642,000 after buying an additional 375,052 shares during the period. Finally, MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,864,000. 85.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PDM stock opened at $21.04 on Friday. Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $16.43 and a one year high of $21.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.79.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.05). Piedmont Office Realty Trust had a return on equity of 7.47% and a net margin of 24.77%. The company had revenue of $132.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.78 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.55%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PDM. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.33.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust Profile

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: PDM) is an owner, manager, developer, and operator of high-quality, Class A office properties in select sub-markets located primarily within eight major U.S. office markets. Its geographically-diversified, almost $5 billion portfolio is currently comprised of approximately 17 million square feet.

