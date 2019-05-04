Pictet & Cie Europe SA Purchases New Stake in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF (EWH)

Pictet & Cie Europe SA purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF (NYSEARCA:EWH) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 34,280 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $898,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 854.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,288 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,153 shares in the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 80.3% during the 4th quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 2,560 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,037 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $131,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,377 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:EWH traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $27.12. 3,780,665 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,682,620. iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF has a one year low of $21.09 and a one year high of $27.17.

iShares MSCI Hong Kong Index Fund, formerly Shares MSCI Hong Kong ETF, (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Hong Kong market, as measured by the MSCI Hong Kong Index (the Index).

