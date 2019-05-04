Pictet & Cie Europe SA Acquires New Stake in 58.com Inc (WUBA)

Pictet & Cie Europe SA acquired a new stake in shares of 58.com Inc (NYSE:WUBA) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 4,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in 58.com by 2.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 136,982 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $10,083,000 after buying an additional 3,791 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in 58.com by 10.3% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 328,725 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $24,220,000 after buying an additional 30,814 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC grew its stake in 58.com by 4.3% during the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 45,587 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,355,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in 58.com by 2.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,297,862 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $242,722,000 after buying an additional 81,497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc grew its stake in 58.com by 2.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 3,297,862 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $242,722,000 after buying an additional 81,497 shares in the last quarter. 60.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on WUBA shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $84.00 price objective on shares of 58.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of 58.com in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 58.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective (down from $85.00) on shares of 58.com in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Macquarie downgraded shares of 58.com from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. 58.com has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.00.

Shares of WUBA stock traded up $0.87 on Friday, reaching $72.45. The company had a trading volume of 343,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 835,875. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.61. 58.com Inc has a one year low of $50.30 and a one year high of $89.90.

58.com (NYSE:WUBA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 28th. The information services provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $525.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $519.09 million. 58.com had a net margin of 15.11% and a return on equity of 9.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that 58.com Inc will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

58.com Company Profile

58.com Inc engages in the operation of online classifieds and listing platforms. Its businesses include include Zhuan Zhua, an online used good trading platform; 58 Home, an online home and moving services platform; Che Hao Duo, an online used and new car trading platform which contains Guazi, the used car platform; and Mao Dou, the new car platform.

