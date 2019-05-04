Petra Diamonds (PDL) Trading Up 9%

Petra Diamonds Limited (LON:PDL) was up 9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 22.61 ($0.30) and last traded at GBX 22.48 ($0.29). Approximately 6,309,752 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 141% from the average daily volume of 2,620,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 20.62 ($0.27).

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PDL shares. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on Petra Diamonds from GBX 70 ($0.91) to GBX 55 ($0.72) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector performer” rating on shares of Petra Diamonds in a research note on Monday, February 18th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 37 ($0.48) price objective on shares of Petra Diamonds in a research note on Monday, February 4th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Petra Diamonds from GBX 65 ($0.85) to GBX 57 ($0.74) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 10th. Finally, Liberum Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Petra Diamonds in a research note on Monday, February 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 46.25 ($0.60).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 146.89, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $194.70 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.20.

Petra Diamonds Limited engages in the mining, exploration, processing, sorting, and sale of rough diamonds in South Africa, Tanzania, and Botswana. It holds interest in three underground producing mines in Finsch, Cullinan, and Koffiefontein, South Africa; and an open pit producing mine in Williamson, Tanzania.

