Perficient, Inc. (PRFT) Chairman Sells $2,382,547.28 in Stock

Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) Chairman Jeffrey S. Davis sold 78,296 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.43, for a total value of $2,382,547.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 532,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,200,597.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Jeffrey S. Davis also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Perficient alerts:

On Monday, March 4th, Jeffrey S. Davis sold 17,009 shares of Perficient stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.83, for a total value of $490,369.47.

On Saturday, March 2nd, Jeffrey S. Davis sold 40,667 shares of Perficient stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.20, for a total value of $1,187,476.40.

Shares of Perficient stock opened at $32.07 on Friday. Perficient, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.92 and a fifty-two week high of $32.92. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.38.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.12. Perficient had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 4.93%. The company had revenue of $133.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Perficient, Inc. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PRFT. BidaskClub raised Perficient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Perficient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of Perficient in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of Perficient in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Perficient presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.67.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Perficient by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 362,905 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $8,078,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares during the period. KAMES CAPITAL plc lifted its stake in shares of Perficient by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc now owns 318,558 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $7,088,000 after purchasing an additional 61,844 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Perficient by 581.9% during the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,099 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 6,058 shares during the last quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Perficient by 30.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC now owns 67,685 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $1,804,000 after buying an additional 15,995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foresters Investment Management Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Perficient by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Foresters Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 309,400 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $6,887,000 after buying an additional 37,900 shares during the last quarter. 91.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Perficient, Inc. (PRFT) Chairman Sells $2,382,547.28 in Stock” was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States and international copyright laws. The correct version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/04/perficient-inc-prft-chairman-sells-2382547-28-in-stock.html.

About Perficient

Perficient, Inc provides information technology and management consulting services in the United States. The company designs, builds, and delivers solutions using middleware software products developed by third-party vendors. Its solutions include portals and collaboration, such as searchable data systems, collaborative systems for process improvement, transaction processing, unified and extended reporting, commerce, content management, and other services; and platform implementations services, including application server selection, architecture planning, installation and configuration, clustering for availability, performance assessment and issue remediation, security, and technology migrations.

Featured Article: Is it better to buy a fund with a higher or lower NAV?

Receive News & Ratings for Perficient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perficient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.