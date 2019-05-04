Penta Price Down 0.5% Over Last Week (PNT)

Penta (CURRENCY:PNT) traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on May 4th. During the last week, Penta has traded down 0.5% against the US dollar. One Penta token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, HADAX, BCEX and Bit-Z. Penta has a total market cap of $5.87 million and $573,012.00 worth of Penta was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Penta

Penta’s launch date was January 1st, 2018. Penta’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 20,415,607,908 tokens. Penta’s official Twitter account is @Penta_GF . The official website for Penta is www.penta.global

Penta Token Trading

Penta can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BCEX, HADAX, HitBTC, Bit-Z and LBank. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Penta directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Penta should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Penta using one of the exchanges listed above.

