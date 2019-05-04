Pendal Group Ltd Sells 3,000 Shares of Empire State Realty Trust Inc (ESRT)

Pendal Group Ltd lessened its holdings in shares of Empire State Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:ESRT) by 2.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 106,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in Empire State Realty Trust were worth $1,678,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ESRT. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in Empire State Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Empire State Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Empire State Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth $80,000. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new position in Empire State Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth $102,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Empire State Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth $128,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.82% of the company’s stock.

ESRT opened at $15.69 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.90, a quick ratio of 6.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.01, a PEG ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 0.90. Empire State Realty Trust Inc has a 1 year low of $13.66 and a 1 year high of $17.86.

Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $143.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.77 million. Empire State Realty Trust had a net margin of 10.32% and a return on equity of 3.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Empire State Realty Trust Inc will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ESRT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Empire State Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. ValuEngine raised shares of Empire State Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Empire State Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, February 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.25.

Empire State Realty Trust Company Profile

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: ESRT), a leading real estate investment trust (REIT), owns, manages, operates, acquires and repositions office and retail properties in Manhattan and the greater New York metropolitan area, including the Empire State Building, the world's most famous building.

