Pendal Group Ltd Buys 5,703 Shares of Masco Corp (MAS)

Pendal Group Ltd boosted its stake in Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS) by 10.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 58,145 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 5,703 shares during the quarter. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in Masco were worth $2,286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MAS. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in Masco by 97.9% in the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 930 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. increased its holdings in Masco by 59.7% in the 4th quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 1,118 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Masco by 2,789.7% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 1,017,377 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 982,170 shares in the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Masco in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Masco by 333.3% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,794 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MAS shares. TheStreet raised shares of Masco from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $39.00 price objective on shares of Masco and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 8th. Robert W. Baird set a $41.00 price objective on shares of Masco and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 8th. Buckingham Research started coverage on shares of Masco in a research report on Wednesday, January 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Masco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.22.

In related news, VP Kenneth G. Cole sold 23,161 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.03, for a total transaction of $927,134.83. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 96,843 shares in the company, valued at $3,876,625.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Keith J. Allman sold 51,283 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.82, for a total transaction of $2,042,089.06. Following the sale, the insider now owns 426,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,966,187.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 298,940 shares of company stock worth $11,890,269 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MAS stock opened at $40.44 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.98. Masco Corp has a one year low of $27.03 and a one year high of $41.00. The stock has a market cap of $11.87 billion, a PE ratio of 16.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.43.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The construction company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.03). Masco had a return on equity of 675.68% and a net margin of 8.40%. The company had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Masco Corp will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 12th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 11th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Masco’s payout ratio is 19.20%.

Masco Profile

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products worldwide. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, fitness systems, and other non-decorative plumbing products; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; and thermoplastic extrusions, extruded plastic profiles, and specialized fabrications.

