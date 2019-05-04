Pembina Pipeline (PBA) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The pipeline company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. Pembina Pipeline had a net margin of 16.90% and a return on equity of 10.86%. Pembina Pipeline’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share.

Shares of PBA stock traded up $0.44 on Friday, hitting $35.42. The stock had a trading volume of 581,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 577,862. The company has a market capitalization of $18.03 billion, a PE ratio of 20.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Pembina Pipeline has a 52-week low of $28.30 and a 52-week high of $37.93.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be paid a $0.1486 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd. This is an increase from Pembina Pipeline’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.03%. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is 96.61%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PBA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. AltaCorp Capital restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. Macquarie restated a “buy” rating on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research note on Tuesday, February 5th. Finally, Scotiabank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research note on Tuesday, February 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

Pembina Pipeline Company Profile

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry in North America. It operates through three divisions: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines division operates conventional, transmission, and oil sands and heavy oil pipeline assets with a total capacity of 3 million barrels of oil serving markets and basins across North America through conventional, transmission, and oil sand pipelines assets.

