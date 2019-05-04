Patten & Patten Inc. TN Sells 575 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (EFA)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN cut its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 12.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,140 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 575 shares during the period. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 70,212,923 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,127,115,000 after buying an additional 280,583 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 29,934,119 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,759,527,000 after buying an additional 2,605,601 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 78.3% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,852,846 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,108,171,000 after buying an additional 8,277,894 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 17,255,269 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,014,265,000 after buying an additional 2,146,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,041,772 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $825,376,000 after buying an additional 1,044,608 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

Shares of EFA opened at $66.99 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $56.77 and a 1-year high of $72.10.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US & international copyright laws. The correct version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/04/patten-patten-inc-tn-sells-575-shares-of-ishares-msci-eafe-etf-efa.html.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Recommended Story: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.