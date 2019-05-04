Patriot Investment Management Inc. Buys Shares of 6,415 iShares Dow Jones US Basic Mater. (IYM)

Patriot Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Dow Jones US Basic Mater. (BMV:IYM) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 6,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $586,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in iShares Dow Jones US Basic Mater. by 268.3% during the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Dow Jones US Basic Mater. during the 1st quarter valued at $2,122,000. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Dow Jones US Basic Mater. during the 4th quarter valued at $1,123,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares Dow Jones US Basic Mater. by 1,044.0% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 41,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,452,000 after buying an additional 37,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in iShares Dow Jones US Basic Mater. by 654.1% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 2,963 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Dow Jones US Basic Mater. has a 52 week low of $1,613.95 and a 52 week high of $1,980.10.

