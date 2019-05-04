Patriot Investment Management Inc. Acquires New Stake in iShares North American Natural Resources ETF (IGE)

Patriot Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares North American Natural Resources ETF (BATS:IGE) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 36,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,130,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IGE. Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC bought a new position in iShares North American Natural Resources ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Courage Miller Partners LLC grew its position in iShares North American Natural Resources ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC now owns 30,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $818,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares North American Natural Resources ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,945,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in iShares North American Natural Resources ETF by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 56,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,523,000 after acquiring an additional 4,448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M Holdings Securities Inc. grew its position in iShares North American Natural Resources ETF by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 78,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,133,000 after acquiring an additional 4,038 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS IGE opened at $30.72 on Friday. iShares North American Natural Resources ETF has a one year low of $30.59 and a one year high of $38.02.

iShares North American Natural Resources ETF, formerly iShares S&P North American Natural Resources Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of U.S.-traded natural resource-related stocks as represented by the S&P North American Natural Resources Sector Index (the Index).

