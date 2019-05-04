Pason Systems (PSI) Upgraded by National Bank Financial to “Outperform Overweight”

Pason Systems (TSE:PSI) was upgraded by research analysts at National Bank Financial from a “sector perform overweight” rating to an “outperform overweight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a C$23.50 target price on the stock. National Bank Financial’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 14.80% from the company’s current price. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Pason Systems’ Q2 2019 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.18 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $0.68 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.75 EPS.

TSE:PSI opened at C$20.47 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion and a PE ratio of 28.04. Pason Systems has a 1-year low of C$17.18 and a 1-year high of C$24.57.

Pason Systems (TSE:PSI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 26th. The company reported C$0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.23 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$81.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$76.75 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Pason Systems will post 0.959999968906884 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pason Systems Inc provides instrumentation and data management systems for drilling rigs. The company offers Electronic AutoDriller, which maximizes the rate of penetration by monitoring multiple drilling parameters; Electronic Choke Actuator that provides a means of remotely controlling the choke valve; and Electronic Drilling Recorder.

