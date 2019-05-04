Parsley Energy (PE) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Parsley Energy (NYSE:PE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Parsley's strategic acreage position in the low-cost high-margin Permian Basin is responsible for its robust production growth since several years. Importantly, this year, the upstream player expects total output to grow more than 18% year over year despite capex cuts. As it is, low leverage provides the firm with enough financial flexibility. Parsley's impressive reserve replacement ratio of over 406% also bodes well. However, Parsley's geographic concentration risk and infrastructural bottlenecks in the Permian region still remain matters of concern. Further, there are investor concerns over high costs impacting profit levels. Finally, Parsley Energy's cash flow deficit is also a cause of worry. Hence, the stock warrants a cautious stance. “

PE has been the subject of a number of other reports. Imperial Capital reissued an outperform rating and issued a $33.00 price objective (down from $45.00) on shares of Parsley Energy in a report on Friday, January 4th. ValuEngine raised Parsley Energy from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $55.00 target price on Parsley Energy and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. Barclays began coverage on Parsley Energy in a research report on Wednesday, January 16th. They issued an overweight rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Finally, SunTrust Banks set a $30.00 target price on Parsley Energy and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $31.36.

PE stock traded up $0.83 on Friday, reaching $19.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,186,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,668,396. Parsley Energy has a 52 week low of $14.17 and a 52 week high of $33.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Parsley Energy (NYSE:PE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.01). Parsley Energy had a return on equity of 6.43% and a net margin of 20.21%. The business had revenue of $427.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $410.04 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Parsley Energy will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Parsley Energy news, insider Mike Hinson sold 41,727 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.43, for a total transaction of $769,028.61. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 398,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,340,208.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Colin Roberts sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $60,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 271,926 shares in the company, valued at $5,438,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,227 shares of company stock worth $894,584 over the last ninety days. 12.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc increased its position in Parsley Energy by 4.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 23,467,865 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $686,436,000 after buying an additional 901,815 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Parsley Energy by 6.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,220,803 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $445,208,000 after purchasing an additional 865,292 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Parsley Energy by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,523,102 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $216,100,000 after purchasing an additional 261,593 shares during the last quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Parsley Energy by 1.4% in the third quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 10,852,724 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $317,442,000 after purchasing an additional 148,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Parsley Energy by 2.1% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,810,353 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $131,440,000 after purchasing an additional 138,131 shares during the last quarter. 85.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Parsley Energy Company Profile

Parsley Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, production, exploration, and sale of crude oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin in West Texas and Southeastern New Mexico. As of December 31, 2017, its acreage position consisted of 219,747 net acres, including 174,392 net acres in the Midland Basin and 45,355 net acres in the Delaware Basin; and 241.0 net producing horizontal wells and 731.5 net producing vertical wells, as well an estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves were 416.4 MMBoe.

