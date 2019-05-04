Pareto Network (PARETO) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $2,556.00

Pareto Network (CURRENCY:PARETO) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on May 4th. One Pareto Network token can now be purchased for $0.0014 or 0.00000035 BTC on major exchanges including DDEX, LATOKEN, Kucoin and IDEX. Pareto Network has a market cap of $447,761.00 and approximately $2,556.00 worth of Pareto Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Pareto Network has traded down 32.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $533.50 or 0.09434631 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000011 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00041561 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000294 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0878 or 0.00001553 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000700 BTC.

TrueChain (TRUE) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00011889 BTC.

Pareto Network Token Profile

Pareto Network (PARETO) is a token. It launched on November 6th, 2017. Pareto Network’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 329,337,840 tokens. The official website for Pareto Network is pareto.network . Pareto Network’s official message board is blog.pareto.network . The Reddit community for Pareto Network is /r/ParetoNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Pareto Network’s official Twitter account is @ParetoNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Pareto Network

Pareto Network can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Kucoin, DDEX and LATOKEN. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pareto Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pareto Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pareto Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

