Paragon Capital Management Ltd Trims Stake in Baxter International Inc (BAX)

Paragon Capital Management Ltd trimmed its stake in shares of Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX) by 5.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,361 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Paragon Capital Management Ltd’s holdings in Baxter International were worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL raised its position in shares of Baxter International by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 15,493 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares during the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN raised its position in shares of Baxter International by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 1,875 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Round Table Services LLC raised its position in shares of Baxter International by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. Round Table Services LLC now owns 4,015 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp raised its position in shares of Baxter International by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 242,512 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $15,962,000 after purchasing an additional 1,659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in shares of Baxter International by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 15,431 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.48% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director John D. Forsyth sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.92, for a total transaction of $113,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 31,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,406,891.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Thomas T. Stallkamp sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.16, for a total transaction of $75,160.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $509,584.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 57,187 shares of company stock valued at $4,447,619 over the last quarter. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on BAX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Baxter International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 11th. Piper Jaffray Companies restated an “overweight” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Baxter International in a research report on Friday, February 1st. Barclays upgraded Baxter International from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $67.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Baxter International from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on Baxter International from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Baxter International has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.50.

BAX traded up $1.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $77.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,539,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,105,719. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.09. The company has a market capitalization of $39.51 billion, a PE ratio of 25.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.96. Baxter International Inc has a twelve month low of $61.05 and a twelve month high of $82.25.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. Baxter International had a return on equity of 19.50% and a net margin of 14.27%. Baxter International’s revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Baxter International Inc will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Baxter International Profile

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products. The company operates through North and South America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific segments. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

