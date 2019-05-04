Pan African Resources (PAF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Numis Securities

Numis Securities reiterated their buy rating on shares of Pan African Resources (LON:PAF) in a report published on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Separately, Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating on shares of Pan African Resources in a research report on Friday, January 11th.

Shares of LON:PAF opened at GBX 8.90 ($0.12) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $171.62 million and a PE ratio of -1.85. Pan African Resources has a 52-week low of GBX 6.50 ($0.08) and a 52-week high of GBX 11 ($0.14). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.83, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.41.

Pan African Resources PLC engages in the exploration of precious metals in South Africa. It operates through Barberton Mines, Evander Mines, Corporate, and Funding Company segments. The company primarily explores gold ores, platinum-group elements, and coal. Its principal property is the Barberton gold project that consists of three mines, including Fairview, New Consort, and Sheba located in the Mpumalanga Province.

