Oxford Industries (OXM) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Oxford Industries, Inc. is an apparel company which designs, sources, markets and distributes products bearing the trademarks of its owned and licensed brands. Oxford’s owned brands include Tommy Bahama®, Lilly Pulitzer®, Oxford Golf®, and Billy London®. The Company operates retail stores, internet websites and restaurants. The Company has granted licenses to select third parties to produce and sell certain product categories under its Tommy Bahama and Lilly Pulitzer brands. The Company also holds exclusive licenses to produce and sell certain product categories under the Kenneth Cole®, Geoffrey Beene®, and Dockers® labels. Oxford’s wholesale customers include department stores, specialty stores, national chains, warehouse clubs, and Internet retailers. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on Oxford Industries in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a market perform rating and issued a $82.00 target price (up previously from $76.00) on shares of Oxford Industries in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Oxford Industries has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $90.75.

NYSE OXM traded up $2.00 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $84.26. The stock had a trading volume of 120,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 148,235. The firm has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.34. Oxford Industries has a 52-week low of $63.50 and a 52-week high of $97.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The textile maker reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $298.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $301.84 million. Oxford Industries had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 5.99%. Oxford Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Oxford Industries will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 18th were given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 17th. This is a positive change from Oxford Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Oxford Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.26%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OXM. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Oxford Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Oxford Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Oxford Industries by 5,146.2% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 682 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Oxford Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Oxford Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.39% of the company’s stock.

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of company owned and licensed brands, and private labels apparel products worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as footwear and children's apparel under the Lilly Pulitzer brand; and men's shirts, pants, shorts, outerwear, ties, swimwear, footwear, and accessories, as well as women's products under the Southern Tide brand.

