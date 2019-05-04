Orthopediatrics Corp (KIDS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Orthopediatrics Corp (NASDAQ:KIDS) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $41.00.

KIDS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Orthopediatrics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Orthopediatrics to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Orthopediatrics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, March 16th. Finally, JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Orthopediatrics in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock.

Get Orthopediatrics alerts:

Shares of Orthopediatrics stock traded up $1.77 on Monday, reaching $44.00. The stock had a trading volume of 104,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,173. Orthopediatrics has a 1 year low of $18.69 and a 1 year high of $47.82. The company has a market cap of $598.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.83 and a beta of 0.04. The company has a current ratio of 10.54, a quick ratio of 7.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Orthopediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19). Orthopediatrics had a negative net margin of 20.89% and a negative return on equity of 22.99%. The firm had revenue of $14.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.41) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Orthopediatrics will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KIDS. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Orthopediatrics during the first quarter worth approximately $385,000. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of Orthopediatrics during the first quarter worth approximately $280,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Orthopediatrics by 6.6% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 9,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Orthopediatrics by 83,150.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perkins Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Orthopediatrics during the first quarter worth approximately $221,000. 44.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Orthopediatrics

OrthoPediatrics Corp., a medical device company, designs, develops, and markets anatomically appropriate implants and devices for the treatment of children with orthopedic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company's products comprise PediLoc, PediPlates, cannulated screws, PediFlex nail, PediNail products, PediLoc tibia products, anterior cruciate ligament reconstruction systems, locking cannulated blades, locking proximal femurs, RESPONSE Spine systems, Bandloc, and Pediguard.

Featured Article: Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for Orthopediatrics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orthopediatrics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.