ORIX (IX) Cut to C+ at TheStreet

ORIX (NYSE:IX) was downgraded by equities research analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised ORIX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd.

NYSE:IX traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $70.27. The company had a trading volume of 59,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,709. ORIX has a 1-year low of $67.00 and a 1-year high of $92.52. The company has a market capitalization of $18.01 billion, a PE ratio of 63.88, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Common Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ORIX by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 13,149 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $945,000 after buying an additional 2,936 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of ORIX by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 27,504 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,977,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of ORIX by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $496,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of ORIX by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 26,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,929,000 after buying an additional 1,415 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of ORIX by 55.8% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,574 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 1,997 shares during the period. 1.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ORIX

ORIX Corporation provides diversified financial services primarily in Japan and the Americas. It operates through six segments: Corporate Financial Services, Maintenance Leasing, Real Estate, Investment and Operation, Retail, and Overseas Business. The Corporate Financial Services segment engages in lending, leasing, and fee businesses.

