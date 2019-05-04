Orchard Funding Group (ORCH) Receives Buy Rating from Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Orchard Funding Group (LON:ORCH) in a report published on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Shares of LON ORCH opened at GBX 87.50 ($1.14) on Tuesday. Orchard Funding Group has a 12-month low of GBX 77 ($1.01) and a 12-month high of GBX 103 ($1.35). The firm has a market capitalization of $18.69 million and a P/E ratio of 11.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.94, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76.

Get Orchard Funding Group alerts:

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 13th will be issued a GBX 1 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a yield of 1.2%. Orchard Funding Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.26%.

Orchard Funding Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance premium finance and professional fee funding services in the United Kingdom. It offers credit to businesses and consumers to spread the cost of their insurance premiums; and professional customized fee funding solutions to accounting firms, professionals, and small businesses to spread the costs of their professional fees.

Read More: How to interpret the current ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Orchard Funding Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orchard Funding Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.