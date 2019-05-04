Oppenheimer Weighs in on KKR & Co Inc’s Q3 2019 Earnings (KKR)

KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR) – Oppenheimer raised their Q3 2019 EPS estimates for KKR & Co Inc in a report issued on Tuesday, April 30th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Kotowski now expects that the asset manager will post earnings per share of $0.46 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.45.

KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The asset manager reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.01. KKR & Co Inc had a return on equity of 6.42% and a net margin of 48.08%. The firm had revenue of $397.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $370.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on KKR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded KKR & Co Inc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded KKR & Co Inc from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley set a $22.00 price target on KKR & Co Inc and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 4th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded KKR & Co Inc from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. KKR & Co Inc has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.03.

Shares of KKR opened at $24.67 on Thursday. KKR & Co Inc has a 52 week low of $18.30 and a 52 week high of $28.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.33 billion, a PE ratio of 12.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.66.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of KKR & Co Inc during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of KKR & Co Inc during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of KKR & Co Inc during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of KKR & Co Inc during the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Arrow Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of KKR & Co Inc during the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 73.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other KKR & Co Inc news, General Counsel David Sorkin sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.15, for a total transaction of $2,415,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 107,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,585,788.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 39.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 10th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. KKR & Co Inc’s payout ratio is currently 25.91%.

About KKR & Co Inc

KKR & Co L.P. is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

