Oppenheimer Lowers Cree (CREE) to Market Perform

Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) was downgraded by equities researchers at Oppenheimer from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a $64.78 price objective on the LED producer’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $58.00. Oppenheimer’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 5.03% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cree from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 9th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cree from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 29th. JMP Securities lowered shares of Cree from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $49.32 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cree from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective (up from $60.00) on shares of Cree in a research note on Monday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.89.

Shares of Cree stock opened at $68.21 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 4.33 and a quick ratio of 3.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -454.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 0.69. Cree has a 1 year low of $33.72 and a 1 year high of $69.21.

Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The LED producer reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $274.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $274.73 million. Cree had a negative net margin of 18.11% and a positive return on equity of 0.90%. Cree’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.04 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Cree will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CREE. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Cree by 6.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 950,704 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $36,002,000 after acquiring an additional 55,155 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Cree by 2.7% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 134,576 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $5,097,000 after acquiring an additional 3,478 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Cree by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 26,279 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $1,124,000 after acquiring an additional 2,029 shares during the period. Polar Capital LLP grew its stake in shares of Cree by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 308,607 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $13,201,000 after acquiring an additional 32,860 shares during the period. Finally, Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in shares of Cree in the fourth quarter worth approximately $184,000.

Cree Company Profile

Cree, Inc provides lighting-class light emitting diode (LED), lighting, and semiconductor products for power and radio-frequency (RF) applications in the United States, China, Europe, South Korea, Japan, Malaysia, Taiwan, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Wolfspeed, LED Products, and Lighting Products.

