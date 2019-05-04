Oppenheimer Equities Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Lululemon Athletica inc. (LULU)

Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) – Oppenheimer decreased their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for Lululemon Athletica in a report released on Wednesday, May 1st. Oppenheimer analyst B. Nagel now forecasts that the apparel retailer will post earnings per share of $0.90 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.92. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $225.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Lululemon Athletica’s Q4 2020 earnings at $2.10 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.45 EPS.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 27th. The apparel retailer reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.11. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 35.49% and a net margin of 14.71%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub raised Lululemon Athletica from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $185.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Buckingham Research raised Lululemon Athletica from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 9th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $182.00 target price (up previously from $177.00) on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Tuesday, January 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.90.

Shares of Lululemon Athletica stock opened at $178.64 on Thursday. Lululemon Athletica has a 52 week low of $95.39 and a 52 week high of $179.49. The company has a market capitalization of $23.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.52, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.53.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LULU. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 4.3% in the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 39,205 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $6,425,000 after buying an additional 1,615 shares during the period. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 11.7% in the first quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 625,208 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $102,452,000 after buying an additional 65,700 shares during the period. Catamount Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 11.9% in the first quarter. Catamount Wealth Management now owns 33,575 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $5,502,000 after buying an additional 3,580 shares during the period. Cavalier Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 31.4% in the first quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC now owns 13,800 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,261,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the first quarter valued at $15,609,000. 80.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Lululemon Athletica news, COO Stuart Haselden sold 49,319 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.62, for a total value of $8,118,893.78. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 24,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,063,644.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michelle Sun Choe sold 6,170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.92, for a total value of $1,054,576.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,930,370.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 519,344 shares of company stock worth $79,873,942. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Lululemon Athletica announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, March 27th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the apparel retailer to purchase up to 2.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About Lululemon Athletica

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

