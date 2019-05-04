Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $2.74 Million Stake in Schlumberger Limited. (SLB)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 62,817 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,444 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $2,738,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc grew its position in shares of Schlumberger by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 108,726,647 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,623,627,000 after buying an additional 735,605 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Schlumberger by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 89,747,843 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,238,103,000 after acquiring an additional 2,571,883 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Schlumberger by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,487,841 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $593,754,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125,484 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Schlumberger during the 4th quarter worth approximately $486,635,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Schlumberger by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 11,801,880 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $425,812,000 after acquiring an additional 1,583,692 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SLB opened at $41.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.35. Schlumberger Limited. has a twelve month low of $34.99 and a twelve month high of $75.43. The company has a market capitalization of $57.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.31.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The oil and gas company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30. Schlumberger had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 5.87%. The firm had revenue of $7.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 4th. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is currently 123.46%.

In other Schlumberger news, insider Alexander C. Juden sold 8,643 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.29, for a total value of $374,155.47. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 70,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,041,555.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Simon Ayat sold 25,000 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total transaction of $1,152,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 255,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,800,263.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of Schlumberger to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Schlumberger and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Schlumberger and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley set a $51.00 price objective on shares of Schlumberger and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Tudor Pickering lowered shares of Schlumberger from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.53.

Schlumberger Profile

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization segment offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; petro technical data services and training solutions; and integrated management services.

