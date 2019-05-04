Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Cuts Holdings in Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc (PTLA)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lowered its position in shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PTLA) by 10.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,205 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,551 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Portola Pharmaceuticals were worth $771,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PTLA. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Portola Pharmaceuticals by 165.2% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,641 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 2,891 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $205,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB boosted its stake in shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 10,788 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals by 37.0% during the 4th quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 13,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL boosted its stake in shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals by 40.5% during the 4th quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 17,010 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 4,900 shares in the last quarter.

PTLA opened at $36.49 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of -7.28 and a beta of 2.35. Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 12-month low of $14.81 and a 12-month high of $45.60. The company has a quick ratio of 5.01, a current ratio of 5.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25.

Portola Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PTLA) last released its earnings results on Friday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.09) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $15.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.53 million. Portola Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 167.94% and a negative net margin of 872.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.41) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -3.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Mardi Dier sold 40,486 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.39, for a total value of $1,513,771.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 66,733 shares in the company, valued at $2,495,146.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Hollings Renton sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.45, for a total value of $172,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $482,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PTLA shares. BNP Paribas raised their price objective on Portola Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Oppenheimer set a $30.00 price objective on Portola Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 14th. BidaskClub raised Portola Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Portola Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Portola Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Portola Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.29.

Portola Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel therapeutics in the areas of thrombosis and other hematologic disorders and inflammation in the United States. The company offers Andexxa, an antidote for patients treated with rivaroxaban and apixaban when reversal of anticoagulation is needed due to life-threatening or uncontrolled bleeding; and Bevyxxa (betrixaban), an oral, once-daily Factor Xa inhibitor for the prevention of venous thromboembolism in adult patients hospitalized for an acute medical illness.

