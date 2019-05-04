Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Sells 207 Shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc (RHP)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc (NYSE:RHP) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,142 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 207 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties were worth $999,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC boosted its holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 1.0% in the first quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 15,766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,297,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 0.3% in the third quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 78,324 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,750,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Avalon Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 0.5% in the first quarter. Avalon Advisors LLC now owns 50,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,133,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,723 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 14,597 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $972,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. 88.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RHP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 11th. ValuEngine raised Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. Finally, Raymond James raised Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.40.

Shares of NYSE:RHP opened at $81.57 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a PE ratio of 13.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc has a 1 year low of $64.36 and a 1 year high of $90.02.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This is an increase from Ryman Hospitality Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 28th. Ryman Hospitality Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.43%.

In other Ryman Hospitality Properties news, CEO Colin V. Reed purchased 6,106 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $82.46 per share, with a total value of $503,500.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Patrick S. Chaffin sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.39, for a total value of $166,780.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,759 shares in the company, valued at $1,230,753.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Company Profile

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE:RHP) is a REIT for federal income tax purposes, specializing in group-oriented, destination hotel assets in urban and resort markets. The Company's owned assets include a network of four upscale, meetings-focused resorts totaling 8,114 rooms that are managed by lodging operator Marriott International, Inc under the Gaylord Hotels brand.

