ONEOK (OKE) Price Target Increased to $77.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) had its price target lifted by Citigroup from $67.00 to $77.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Citigroup‘s price target points to a potential upside of 15.11% from the stock’s previous close.

OKE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of ONEOK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $72.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday, April 1st. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on shares of ONEOK in a report on Friday, January 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of ONEOK in a report on Tuesday, February 5th. They set a $68.00 target price on the stock. Barclays set a $66.00 target price on shares of ONEOK and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ONEOK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. ONEOK presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.84.

Get ONEOK alerts:

NYSE:OKE traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $66.89. The company had a trading volume of 2,088,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,610,806. ONEOK has a 52 week low of $50.26 and a 52 week high of $71.99. The stock has a market cap of $27.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.08. ONEOK had a net margin of 9.98% and a return on equity of 18.30%. The firm had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. On average, analysts expect that ONEOK will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Eduardo A. Rodriguez sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.75, for a total value of $100,125.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,037,028. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of OKE. Norges Bank purchased a new position in ONEOK in the 4th quarter worth about $209,832,000. Zimmer Partners LP raised its holdings in ONEOK by 279.5% during the 4th quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 3,712,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $200,300,000 after buying an additional 2,734,500 shares during the period. Ronna Sue Cohen raised its holdings in ONEOK by 6,877.6% during the 1st quarter. Ronna Sue Cohen now owns 2,706,461 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,706,000 after buying an additional 2,667,673 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in ONEOK by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,353,551 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,231,023,000 after purchasing an additional 2,533,165 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in ONEOK by 5,259.5% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 2,415,665 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,370,592 shares during the period. 75.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ONEOK

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

Recommended Story: What is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for ONEOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONEOK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.