ON Semiconductor Corp (ON) Position Boosted by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON) by 31.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in ON Semiconductor were worth $128,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 69.2% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,926 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in ON Semiconductor in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Enlightenment Research LLC bought a new stake in ON Semiconductor in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. bought a new stake in ON Semiconductor in the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC bought a new stake in ON Semiconductor in the fourth quarter worth approximately $62,000. 95.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Emmanuel T. Hernandez sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.05, for a total transaction of $220,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 139,655 shares in the company, valued at $3,079,392.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 40,000 shares of company stock valued at $891,600. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ON. BidaskClub downgraded ON Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of ON Semiconductor in a report on Monday, March 11th. Mizuho lifted their target price on ON Semiconductor from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets upgraded ON Semiconductor from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded ON Semiconductor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.11.

NASDAQ ON opened at $23.52 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.70 billion, a PE ratio of 12.00, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 2.05. ON Semiconductor Corp has a 52 week low of $14.55 and a 52 week high of $26.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 26.54% and a net margin of 10.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ON Semiconductor Corp will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ON Semiconductor Profile

ON Semiconductor Corporation manufactures and sells semiconductor components for various electronic devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Power Solutions Group, Analog Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and integrated semiconductor products for various applications, such as power switching and conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference.

