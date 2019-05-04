ON Semiconductor Corp Expected to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $2.27 Per Share (ON)

ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON) – Research analysts at B. Riley raised their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of ON Semiconductor in a research report issued on Monday, April 29th. B. Riley analyst C. Ellis now anticipates that the semiconductor company will post earnings of $2.27 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.24. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock.

ON has been the topic of several other research reports. BidaskClub upgraded ON Semiconductor from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 12th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded ON Semiconductor from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, March 4th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of ON Semiconductor in a report on Wednesday, January 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded ON Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ON Semiconductor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. ON Semiconductor has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.11.

Shares of NASDAQ ON opened at $23.52 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. ON Semiconductor has a 1-year low of $14.55 and a 1-year high of $26.38. The stock has a market cap of $9.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 2.05.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.03. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 26.54% and a net margin of 10.22%. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. ON Semiconductor’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis.

In other news, Director Emmanuel T. Hernandez sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.05, for a total value of $220,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 139,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,079,392.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders sold 40,000 shares of company stock worth $891,600. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 231,579 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,268,000 after purchasing an additional 19,755 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,367 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $836,000 after purchasing an additional 3,254 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,505,208 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $46,171,000 after purchasing an additional 247,669 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,265,449 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $23,323,000 after purchasing an additional 236,664 shares during the period. Finally, Kepos Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor in the 3rd quarter valued at about $384,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.12% of the company’s stock.

ON Semiconductor Company Profile

ON Semiconductor Corporation manufactures and sells semiconductor components for various electronic devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Power Solutions Group, Analog Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and integrated semiconductor products for various applications, such as power switching and conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference.

