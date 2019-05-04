On Deck Capital (ONDK) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of On Deck Capital (NYSE:ONDK) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report issued on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

ONDK has been the topic of a number of other reports. B. Riley reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $12.00 price target (down from $14.00) on shares of On Deck Capital in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. Maxim Group downgraded On Deck Capital from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded On Deck Capital from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. On Deck Capital currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $9.25.

Shares of NYSE:ONDK traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.73. 564,066 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 563,195. The company has a market cap of $359.04 million, a P/E ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 27.45 and a quick ratio of 27.45. On Deck Capital has a one year low of $4.61 and a one year high of $9.41.

On Deck Capital (NYSE:ONDK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The credit services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $110.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.23 million. On Deck Capital had a return on equity of 11.80% and a net margin of 6.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that On Deck Capital will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Noah Breslow acquired 8,000 shares of On Deck Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.93 per share, for a total transaction of $47,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 730,644 shares in the company, valued at $4,332,718.92. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald F. Verni acquired 6,000 shares of On Deck Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.89 per share, with a total value of $35,340.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 84,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $496,426.87. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Federated Investors Inc. PA increased its position in On Deck Capital by 187.3% during the third quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 3,471 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 2,263 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in On Deck Capital by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,500 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in On Deck Capital in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in On Deck Capital in the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in On Deck Capital by 337.6% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,288 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 7,937 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.83% of the company’s stock.

On Deck Capital Company Profile

On Deck Capital, Inc operates an online platform for small business lending in the United States, Canada, and Australia. It offers term loans and lines of credit. The company also provides technology and services platform that facilitates online lending to small business customers for banks. It distributes its products through direct marketing channel, strategic partners, and funding advisors.

