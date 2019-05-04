Omnicom Group Inc. (OMC) Shares Sold by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC lessened its stake in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) by 24.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 53,574 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 17,513 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $3,910,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 40,068 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,935,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. JOYN Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 47.2% in the fourth quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. now owns 443 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 0.6% in the first quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 22,741 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,660,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 1,202 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,977 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period.

In related news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 495 shares of Omnicom Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.79, for a total value of $37,021.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Andrew Castellaneta sold 4,400 shares of Omnicom Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.24, for a total transaction of $353,056.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,864 shares of company stock valued at $1,037,986 in the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Omnicom Group stock opened at $80.04 on Friday. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.85 and a 52-week high of $84.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The company has a market capitalization of $17.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.92, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.71.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The business services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.09. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 44.01%. The company had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 5.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 9th. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th were paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 8th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. This is an increase from Omnicom Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Omnicom Group’s payout ratio is currently 45.22%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Barclays raised shares of Omnicom Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $76.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. Macquarie set a $76.00 price objective on shares of Omnicom Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.90.

Omnicom Group Profile

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

