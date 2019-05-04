Old National Bancorp to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.13 (ONB)

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.13 per share by the bank on Monday, June 17th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st.

Old National Bancorp has raised its dividend payment by an average of 2.7% per year over the last three years. Old National Bancorp has a payout ratio of 39.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Old National Bancorp to earn $1.47 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 35.4%.

Get Old National Bancorp alerts:

ONB opened at $17.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. Old National Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $14.45 and a fifty-two week high of $20.95. The stock has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.42, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.01.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.02. Old National Bancorp had a net margin of 23.07% and a return on equity of 8.43%. The company had revenue of $196.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.64 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Old National Bancorp will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Old National Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 18th. BidaskClub downgraded Old National Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 9th. Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Old National Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, January 24th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Old National Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.67.

In related news, insider Daryl D. Moore sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.15, for a total value of $171,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 85,979 shares in the company, valued at $1,474,539.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Old National Bancorp to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.13 (ONB)” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this story on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US and international trademark & copyright legislation. The correct version of this story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/04/old-national-bancorp-to-issue-quarterly-dividend-of-0-13-onb.html.

Old National Bancorp Company Profile

Old National Bancorp operates as the holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, NOW, savings and money market, and time deposits; and loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

Featured Story: When is a capital gain realized?

Receive News & Ratings for Old National Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old National Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.