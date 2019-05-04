Ocular Therapeutix (OCUL) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development and commercialization of ophthalmic therapeutic products using its proprietary hydrogel technology to address unmet or underserved needs in ophthalmology. The Company develops and markets eye care products. Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. is headquartered in Bedford, Massachusetts. “

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. HC Wainwright set a $12.00 price target on Ocular Therapeutix and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 11th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $14.00 price target on Ocular Therapeutix and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. ValuEngine upgraded Ocular Therapeutix from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a buy rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $12.61.

OCUL stock opened at $3.72 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.11, a current ratio of 6.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $159.35 million, a PE ratio of -2.37 and a beta of 1.80. Ocular Therapeutix has a fifty-two week low of $3.46 and a fifty-two week high of $8.28.

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $0.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.45 million. Ocular Therapeutix had a negative return on equity of 136.09% and a negative net margin of 3,013.97%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ocular Therapeutix will post -1.47 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Jeffrey S. Heier bought 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.15 per share, for a total transaction of $99,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 24,000 shares in the company, valued at $99,600. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael H. Goldstein bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.15 per share, with a total value of $41,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 90,441 shares of company stock valued at $385,490. 15.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OCUL. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in Ocular Therapeutix in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. bought a new position in Ocular Therapeutix in the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its stake in Ocular Therapeutix by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 20,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Ocular Therapeutix by 197.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 26,271 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 17,425 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Ocular Therapeutix by 50.3% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 43,465 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 14,551 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.16% of the company’s stock.

Ocular Therapeutix Company Profile

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the formulation, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye using its bioresorbable hydrogel platform technology. The company markets ReSure Sealant, a hydrogel ophthalmic wound sealant to seal corneal incisions following cataract surgery.

