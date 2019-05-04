O2Micro International (OIIM) Reaches New 1-Year Low Following Weak Earnings

O2Micro International Limited (NASDAQ:OIIM) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as low as $1.37 and last traded at $1.40, with a volume of 13964 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $1.41.

The electronics maker reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.01). O2Micro International had a return on equity of 2.91% and a net margin of 3.33%. The firm had revenue of $12.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.80 million.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of O2Micro International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 2nd.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in O2Micro International stock. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its stake in O2Micro International Limited (NASDAQ:OIIM) by 195.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 172,837 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 114,265 shares during the quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC owned approximately 0.67% of O2Micro International worth $261,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 41.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company has a market cap of $36.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.83 and a beta of 0.69.

O2Micro International Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets integrated circuits and solutions for power management components and systems in China, Japan, Taiwan, Korea, Singapore, and internationally. The company provides analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits that manage and provide LCD and LED lighting; control and monitor battery charging and discharging in portable electronic devices and vehicles; perform DC/DC and AC/DC conversion; and provide select and switch functionality between power sources.

