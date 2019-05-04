Northern Trust Corp Has $1.05 Million Stake in Capital Southwest Co. (CSWC)

Northern Trust Corp cut its stake in Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC) by 23.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 54,572 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 16,939 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Capital Southwest were worth $1,049,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sanders Morris Harris LLC grew its position in shares of Capital Southwest by 1,288.4% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 820,532 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $15,770,000 after purchasing an additional 761,432 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Capital Southwest by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 156,846 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,015,000 after purchasing an additional 18,699 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Southwest in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,190,000. Navellier & Associates Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Southwest in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,164,000. Finally, Cavalier Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Southwest in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $903,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CSWC. JMP Securities upped their price target on Capital Southwest from $22.50 to $23.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. BidaskClub cut Capital Southwest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Capital Southwest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 11th. National Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Capital Southwest in a report on Wednesday, February 6th. Finally, B. Riley assumed coverage on Capital Southwest in a report on Friday, January 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Capital Southwest has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.50.

CSWC opened at $21.80 on Friday. Capital Southwest Co. has a one year low of $16.67 and a one year high of $24.17. The company has a market capitalization of $370.51 million, a P/E ratio of 21.58 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28.

Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 4th. The asset manager reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.02. Capital Southwest had a return on equity of 6.78% and a net margin of 84.08%. The firm had revenue of $13.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.52 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Capital Southwest Co. will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

Capital Southwest Company Profile

Capital Southwest Corporation is a business development company specializing in credit and private equity and venture capital investments in middle market companies, mezzanine, later stage, mature, late venture, emerging growth, buyouts, recapitalizations and growth capital investments. It does not invest in startups, publicly traded companies, real estate developments, project finance opportunities, oil and gas exploration businesses, troubled companies, turnarounds, and companies in which significant senior management is departing.

