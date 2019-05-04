Norges Bank Buys Shares of 301,334 Evolent Health Inc (EVH)

Norges Bank bought a new position in Evolent Health Inc (NYSE:EVH) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 301,334 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,012,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc raised its position in shares of Evolent Health by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 5,713,530 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $162,264,000 after acquiring an additional 439,172 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Evolent Health by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,713,530 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $162,264,000 after acquiring an additional 439,172 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Evolent Health by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,668,237 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $93,130,000 after acquiring an additional 96,466 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Evolent Health by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 3,801,449 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $75,839,000 after acquiring an additional 369,940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Evolent Health by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,243,019 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,698,000 after buying an additional 55,367 shares in the last quarter. 99.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EVH stock opened at $14.00 on Friday. Evolent Health Inc has a twelve month low of $12.09 and a twelve month high of $29.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.00 and a beta of 1.26.

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 26th. The technology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.02). Evolent Health had a negative net margin of 8.40% and a negative return on equity of 2.39%. The company had revenue of $193.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.66 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.04) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 69.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Evolent Health Inc will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Evolent Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.54.

Evolent Health Profile

Evolent Health, Inc, through its subsidiary, Evolent Health LLC, provides health care delivery and payment solutions in the United States. The company operates as a managed services firm that supports health systems and physician organizations in migration toward value-based care and population health management.

