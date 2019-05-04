NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan Sells 4,000 Shares of Roku Inc (ROKU)

NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan cut its stake in shares of Roku Inc (NASDAQ:ROKU) by 36.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the quarter. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan’s holdings in Roku were worth $452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Roku by 37.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of Roku during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Roku during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Roku during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Roku by 59.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.76% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Alan S. Henricks sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.83, for a total transaction of $324,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeff Hastings sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $140,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 411,320 shares of company stock worth $25,365,026 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 22.70% of the company’s stock.

ROKU has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Roku from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 9th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Roku from $60.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 14th. Loop Capital dropped their price target on Roku to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 15th. BidaskClub upgraded Roku from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 30th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Roku in a research note on Friday, February 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Roku presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.04.

Shares of ROKU opened at $65.02 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.15 billion, a PE ratio of -812.75 and a beta of 3.62. Roku Inc has a 1 year low of $26.30 and a 1 year high of $77.57.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 21st. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $275.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $262.57 million. Roku had a negative return on equity of 4.06% and a negative net margin of 1.19%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Roku Inc will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Roku, Inc operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. As of December 31, 2018, the company had 27.1 million active accounts.

