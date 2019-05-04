NiSource (NI) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NiSource (NYSE:NI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NiSource's shares have outrperformed the industry in the past 12 months. The company has made considerable progress on regulatory initiatives across different states it operates in. The company has a 100% regulated utility business model. Its planned regulated investments will improve reliability as well as safety and provide efficient natural gas services to an increasing customer base. However, despite investments to upgrade programs, NiSource's ageing infrastructure could cause disruption in operation. Debt level is another headwind amid rising interest rates. There is always an inherent risk associated with the timely completion of projects and within budget. Delay in completion increases capital costs and stretches the time limit of the company’s expected benefit from these projects.”

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on NI. ValuEngine downgraded shares of NiSource from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Bank of America downgraded shares of NiSource from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $27.37 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of NiSource from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, April 8th. KeyCorp reiterated a buy rating and issued a $28.50 price objective on shares of NiSource in a research report on Tuesday, February 5th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded shares of NiSource from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $27.79.

Shares of NYSE:NI opened at $27.86 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.43, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.26. NiSource has a fifty-two week low of $23.23 and a fifty-two week high of $28.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.51.

NiSource (NYSE:NI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. NiSource had a negative net margin of 0.99% and a positive return on equity of 9.69%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that NiSource will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 29th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.54%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of NiSource by 34.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,869,201 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $320,701,000 after purchasing an additional 3,317,125 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of NiSource in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,499,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of NiSource by 104.5% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,036,242 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $76,968,000 after purchasing an additional 1,551,419 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc grew its stake in shares of NiSource by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 39,886,268 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $993,966,000 after purchasing an additional 1,483,703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of NiSource by 80.8% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,251,309 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $82,421,000 after purchasing an additional 1,453,010 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.36% of the company’s stock.

NiSource Company Profile

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. It provides natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers; generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and wholesale and transmission transaction services.

