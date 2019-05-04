Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Trims Position in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (BBBY)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) by 14.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,610 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond were worth $180,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond by 29.0% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,276 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond by 1,508.4% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,793 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 4,495 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond by 1,032.0% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 625,758 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 570,479 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond by 413.9% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 6,490 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 5,227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new stake in Bed Bath & Beyond during the 4th quarter worth about $79,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Bed Bath & Beyond alerts:

Shares of BBBY stock opened at $16.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 8.02, a P/E/G ratio of 8.45 and a beta of 1.14. Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. has a one year low of $10.46 and a one year high of $21.44.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 10th. The retailer reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.09. Bed Bath & Beyond had a positive return on equity of 9.77% and a negative net margin of 1.14%. The business had revenue of $3.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.48 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.13%. This is a boost from Bed Bath & Beyond’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. Bed Bath & Beyond’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.22%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BBBY. BidaskClub cut Bed Bath & Beyond from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley raised Bed Bath & Beyond from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Bed Bath & Beyond from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. Bank of America raised Bed Bath & Beyond from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $11.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price target on Bed Bath & Beyond from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Bed Bath & Beyond presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.61.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This piece of content was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece of content on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright laws. The correct version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/04/nisa-investment-advisors-llc-trims-position-in-bed-bath-beyond-inc-bbby.html.

About Bed Bath & Beyond

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. It sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.

Read More: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBBY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY).

Receive News & Ratings for Bed Bath & Beyond Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bed Bath & Beyond and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.