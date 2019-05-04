NINTENDO LTD/ADR (NTDOY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NINTENDO LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:NTDOY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NINTENDO LTD is the acknowledged worldwide leader in the creation of interactive entertainment. Nintendo has created such industry icons as Mario and Donkey Kong and launched franchises like The Legend of Zelda and Pokémon. Nintendo manufactures and markets hardware and software for its popular home video game systems, including Nintendo 64 and Game Boy – the world’s best-selling video game system. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on NTDOY. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of NINTENDO LTD/ADR in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. ValuEngine raised NINTENDO LTD/ADR from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of NINTENDO LTD/ADR in a research report on Monday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $41.00.

NINTENDO LTD/ADR stock opened at $43.54 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $41.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.98 and a beta of 1.12. NINTENDO LTD/ADR has a fifty-two week low of $31.38 and a fifty-two week high of $54.48.

NINTENDO LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:NTDOY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $5.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.69 billion. NINTENDO LTD/ADR had a return on equity of 13.01% and a net margin of 14.42%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NINTENDO LTD/ADR will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NTDOY. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of NINTENDO LTD/ADR by 20.5% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of NINTENDO LTD/ADR by 48.3% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 12,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 3,931 shares during the period. Campbell Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NINTENDO LTD/ADR in the fourth quarter valued at $559,000. Empirical Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NINTENDO LTD/ADR in the fourth quarter valued at $712,000. Finally, Boston Common Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of NINTENDO LTD/ADR by 35.7% in the fourth quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 22,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,000 after purchasing an additional 5,968 shares during the period. 0.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NINTENDO LTD/ADR

Nintendo Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells electronic entertainment products in Japan, the United States, Europe, Australia, Asia, and internationally. It provides video game platforms, playing cards, Karuta, and other products; and handheld and home console hardware and related software.

