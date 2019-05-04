Nielsen programs for April 22-28

Listings include the week’s position and viewership.

1. “Game of Thrones,” HBO, 12.02 million.

Get alerts:

2.

3. “Young Sheldon,” CBS, 10.49 million.

4.

5. “American Idol,” ABC, 8.74 million.

6. “Chicago Fire,” NBC, 8.11 million.

7. “Chicago Med,” NBC, 7.89 million.

8. “Mother,” CBS, 7.85 million.

9. “Blue Bloods,” CBS, 7.78 million.

10. “The Voice,” NBC, 7.6 million.

11. “Survivor,” CBS, 7.51 million.

12. “NCIS,” CBS, 7.45 million.

13. “Chicago P.D.,” NBC, 6.99 million.

14. “Hawaii Five-0,” CBS, 6.62 million.

15. “NCIS,” (Tuesday, 9 p.m.), 6.52 CBS, million.

16. “NCIS: New Orleans,” CBS, 6.47 million.

17. “The Voice” (Tuesday), NBC, 6.32 million.

18. “The Neighborhood,” CBS, 6.28 million.

19. “911,” Fox, 6 million.

20. “NCIS: Los Angeles,” CBS, 5.66 million.

___

ABC is owned by The Walt Disney Co.; CBS is a division of CBS Corp.; Fox is possessed by 21st Century Fox; NBC is owned by NBC Universal.