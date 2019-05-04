Nielsen Holdings PLC (NLSN) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.42 Per Share

Brokerages expect Nielsen Holdings PLC (NYSE:NLSN) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.42 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Nielsen’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.38 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.45. Nielsen reported earnings of $0.32 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 31.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nielsen will report full year earnings of $1.72 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.70 to $1.74. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.70 to $1.87. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Nielsen.

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.08. Nielsen had a negative net margin of 11.46% and a positive return on equity of 14.66%. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. Nielsen’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on NLSN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nielsen from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised shares of Nielsen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley set a $26.00 target price on shares of Nielsen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Nielsen from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, SunTrust Banks set a $28.00 target price on shares of Nielsen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Nielsen has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.73.

Shares of NYSE:NLSN traded up $0.30 on Friday, reaching $24.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,737,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,782,786. Nielsen has a 52-week low of $20.53 and a 52-week high of $32.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.31, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.91.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.66%. Nielsen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.92%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NLSN. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Nielsen by 75.2% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,051 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in Nielsen by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 74,159 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,730,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its position in Nielsen by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 4,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its stake in Nielsen by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 28,334 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $661,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the period. Finally, Triad Investment Management raised its stake in Nielsen by 0.6% during the first quarter. Triad Investment Management now owns 107,823 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,552,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the period. 99.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nielsen Company Profile

Nielsen Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a measurement and data analytics company. It operates in two segments, Buy and Watch. The Buy segment provides retail transactional measurement data, consumer behavior information, and analytics primarily to businesses in the consumer packaged goods industry.

