New York State Teachers Retirement System Trims Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lowered its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,520,363 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 160,934 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications comprises about 1.0% of New York State Teachers Retirement System’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $366,575,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Daiwa SB Investments Ltd. grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 120.0% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa SB Investments Ltd. now owns 880 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,033 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 25.9% in the 4th quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 1,265 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lenox Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 89.0% in the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,482 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 698 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.96% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,349 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.30, for a total transaction of $81,344.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,774,387.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Lowell C. Mcadam sold 285,988 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.72, for a total value of $16,221,239.36. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 362,932 shares in the company, valued at $20,585,503.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 296,169 shares of company stock worth $16,805,577 over the last three months. 0.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:VZ opened at $57.24 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $236.28 billion, a PE ratio of 12.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.87. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.08 and a 1 year high of $61.58.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $32.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.13 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 35.40% and a net margin of 12.20%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.17 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th were paid a $0.6025 dividend. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 9th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 51.17%.

VZ has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Bank of America set a $64.00 price target on Verizon Communications and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, January 26th. ValuEngine lowered Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 29th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.76.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision communications, information and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses and governmental agencies. It operates through Wireless and Wireline segments. The Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services and equipment sales, which are provided to consumer, business, and government customers.

