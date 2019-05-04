New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust Has $205,000 Position in Albemarle Co. (ALB)

New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust reduced its holdings in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) by 16.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,500 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in Albemarle by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,998 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Albemarle by 1.4% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,283 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $925,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Albemarle by 5.0% in the first quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,064 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in Albemarle by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 4,106 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Albemarle by 143.1% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 350 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.05% of the company’s stock.

In other Albemarle news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 1,243 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total value of $113,113.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,757 shares in the company, valued at $3,162,887. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Scott Tozier sold 2,961 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total transaction of $269,451.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 49,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,520,152. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Albemarle stock opened at $77.05 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.57. Albemarle Co. has a 1-year low of $71.89 and a 1-year high of $108.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $921.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $894.45 million. Albemarle had a net margin of 20.55% and a return on equity of 15.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.34 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Albemarle Co. will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ALB. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 21st. ValuEngine raised shares of Albemarle from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. Vertical Group lowered their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $86.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Albemarle to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Albemarle has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.85.

Albemarle Profile

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. Its Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and value-added lithium specialties, as well as reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for applications in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes, life science, pharmaceutical, and other markets.

