Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NBIX) Forecasted to Earn Q3 2019 Earnings of $0.41 Per Share

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) – Investment analysts at Svb Leerink lifted their Q3 2019 earnings per share estimates for Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note issued on Monday, April 29th. Svb Leerink analyst M. Goodman now expects that the company will earn $0.41 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.40. Svb Leerink also issued estimates for Neurocrine Biosciences’ FY2020 earnings at $2.15 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.90 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $7.10 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $9.90 EPS.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The company reported ($1.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.05) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $138.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.77 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a negative net margin of 7.56% and a negative return on equity of 9.14%. The business’s revenue was up 94.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.47) EPS.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $124.00 to $117.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 6th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, January 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $121.00 price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, January 29th. Oppenheimer set a $105.00 price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 29th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.23.

NASDAQ:NBIX opened at $78.97 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.21 billion, a PE ratio of 358.95 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 8.79 and a quick ratio of 8.24. Neurocrine Biosciences has a twelve month low of $64.72 and a twelve month high of $126.98.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Exane Derivatives raised its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 48,400.0% during the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 9,242.9% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 654 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 54.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 557 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth $86,000. 99.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, insider Kyle Gano sold 3,809 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.12, for a total transaction of $335,649.08. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,550,471.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin Charles Gorman sold 7,614 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.16, for a total transaction of $671,250.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 408,082 shares in the company, valued at $35,976,509.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Neurocrine Biosciences

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers and develops pharmaceuticals for the treatment of neurological and endocrine-related diseases and disorders in the United States. The company offers INGREZZA (valbenazine), a vesicular monoamine transporter 2 inhibitor (VMAT2), which is used for the treatment of movement disorders; ORILISSA, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) antagonist for use in women's health.

