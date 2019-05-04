NetEase Inc (NTES) Shares Sold by Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of NetEase Inc (NASDAQ:NTES) by 35.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,085 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,870 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in NetEase were worth $1,711,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NTES. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of NetEase during the first quarter worth about $4,891,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NetEase by 6.6% during the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,242 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $541,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of NetEase during the first quarter valued at approximately $16,902,000. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH raised its holdings in NetEase by 16.3% in the first quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH now owns 5,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,181,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in NetEase by 3.7% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 25,082 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,056,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. 45.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NetEase stock opened at $285.44 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $37.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 25.73 and a beta of 0.81. NetEase Inc has a twelve month low of $184.60 and a twelve month high of $289.68.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 20th. The technology company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.41. NetEase had a net margin of 9.12% and a return on equity of 13.60%. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.18 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that NetEase Inc will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current year.

NTES has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised NetEase from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised NetEase from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $311.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on NetEase in a research report on Monday, January 14th. They issued a “mkt perform” rating and a $240.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub raised NetEase from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded NetEase from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $245.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $273.83.

About NetEase

NetEase, Inc operates an interactive online community in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in four segments: Online Games Services, E-Commerce, Advertising Services, and Innovative Businesses and Other Services. It offers various games in a range of genres through mobile devices and PCs, including role-playing games, MMORPGs, battle arena games, simulation games, collectible card games, first-person shooter games, sandbox games, and other types of games to the Chinese market.

