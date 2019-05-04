Neogen (NEOG) Upgraded by BidaskClub to “Hold”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

NEOG has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Neogen from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. ValuEngine upgraded Neogen from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 24th. Finally, Craig Hallum upgraded Neogen from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $62.76 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Neogen has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $62.76.

NEOG stock opened at $61.53 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of 50.85, a P/E/G ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 1.33. Neogen has a 1 year low of $50.60 and a 1 year high of $97.38.

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 26th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $97.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.55 million. Neogen had a net margin of 14.96% and a return on equity of 10.48%. Neogen’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Neogen will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jack C. Parnell sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.65, for a total value of $313,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,655 shares in the company, valued at $792,835.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Steven J. Quinlan sold 4,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total value of $300,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 86,847 shares of company stock worth $5,066,850 over the last quarter. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Creative Planning lifted its stake in Neogen by 2.4% during the first quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Neogen by 0.3% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 80,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,611,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Neogen by 47.0% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 970 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC lifted its stake in Neogen by 0.3% during the first quarter. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC now owns 124,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,169,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Neogen by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.93% of the company’s stock.

About Neogen

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets various products for food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment primarily offers diagnostic test kits and complementary to detect dangerous and/or unintended substances in human food and animal feed, such as foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test for adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells.

